Bangladesh to import 5 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia

The Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement has approved the proposal to import 5 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia on a government-to-government (G2G) basis.

"Payment for the consignment will be done in US dollars and the import price per kg will be Tk 40.85," said Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Abdul Barik after the committee's meeting chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday (31 August).

He said that wheat imported from Russia will cost $430 per ton.

"A Russian company will supply this wheat to Bangladesh. The total cost of importing 5 lakh tonnes of wheat will be Tk 2042.50 crore," he added.

Besides, the committee also approved the proposal to import 3.3 million tonnes of rice from India and Vietnam.

Out of this, 2.3 lakh tonnes of rice will be imported from Vietnam and 1 lakh tonnes from India. The cost of importing 70,000 non-basmati parboiled rice from India by sea will be Tk 42.13 per kg. Besides, 30,000 tonnes will be imported by road, where the cost per kg will be Tk 40.70. In both cases, the import price of rice per ton is estimated at 443.50 dollars.

The committee also approved the proposal to import 2 lakh tonnes of Thai non-basmati parboiled rice from Vietnam. This rice imported at the rate of $521 will cost Tk 49.49 per kg.

Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement also approved the proposal to import 30 thousand tonnes of Atap (dried in the sun) rice from Vietnam at the price of 494 dollars. In this, the import cost per kg will stand at Tk46.93.