Bajus demands 10-year tax holiday for gold refiners

Markets

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 03:50 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for a 10-year tax holiday for the gold refinery industry.

Bajus Standing Committee Chairman Anowar Hossain read the association's 15-point-demand as their proposals for the fiscal year 2024-25 at a press conference in the capital on Wednesday (3 April). 

Bajus Standing Committee Chairman Anowar Hossain read the association’s 15-point-demand as their proposals for the fiscal year 2024-25 at a press conference in the capital on Wednesday (3 April). Photo: Courtesy
Bajus Standing Committee Chairman Anowar Hossain read the association’s 15-point-demand as their proposals for the fiscal year 2024-25 at a press conference in the capital on Wednesday (3 April). Photo: Courtesy

The organisation made the demand to promote the "made in Bangladesh" raged gold bars in the global market.

They also requested to provide a 50% cash incentive on condition of minimum 20% value addition on gold bars, ornaments and gold coins.

They also demanded an amendment to gold policy to stop bringing gold bars for tourists.

They proposed a tax-free limit of gold import to 50 grams instead of the current 100 grams.

Bajus General Secretary Badal Chandra Roy and its advisor Ruhul Amin Rasel also spoke at the event. 

 

