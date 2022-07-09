80% cattles sold out in Gabtoli market, shortage of smaller cows persists

Around 80% of cattles in Gabtoli cattle market have been sold out with most of the remaining being large ones.

The presence of buyers grew since Saturday (9 July) evening.

After visiting the market around 8pm it was found that buyers were eagerly looking for small and medium size cattles. Traders also hiked prices capitalising on the demand.

Photo: TBS

Mohammad Tipu came to Gabtoli Haat from the Dakshinkhan area of ​​the capital at 2pm. He bought a cow for Tk1.6 lakh after strolling at the market for six hours.

Tipu said he went to Begunbari and Diabari markets Friday but found no small cows there.

He said the price is higher this time as the demand for small cattle is higher. "Last time the price of a cow of this size was Tk80,000."

Imam Hossain, who came from the capital's Mirpur, also said he could not find any small cattle.

Photo: TBS

A seller, Mohammad Babu, said he brought six cows from Sirajganj of which five were sold but the big one was left until 9pm.

Babu said he sold two cows for Tk4 lakh and three cows for Tk1 lakh each.

"I am hiking Tk4.5 lakh for the big one, but buyers are offering around Tk2.9 lakh," said Babu, adding that customers for big cows were actually less.

Cattle trader Imam Hossain said the number of cows in the market is less than the number of buyers.

Mohammad Sumon brought 60 cows from Kushtia in Gabtoli market in Dhaka. Forty of his cows have been sold within the range of range of Tk75,000 to Tk2.5 lakh.

Sumon expressed concern about a 27-mound cow that he could not sell until 9pm.

"I have asked for Tk4 lakh but the buyers offer Tk2.7 lakh."

However, Sumon was happy with the sales. He said he was able to sell at a fair price.

Buyer Khokon Miah claimed that the cattle which was being offered for Tk1.30 lakh the previous day, charged Tk1.70 lakh today (9 July).

He said buying cows and keeping them at home is a lot of trouble. "So every year I buy cattle the day before Eid. Today is the last day so I must buy one with a higher price."

However, even after 8pm, about 50 trucks with small size cows were seen entering the market.

Aminul brought 10 cattles from Dhamrai in the evening.

He said it was too late to come to the market due to traffic jams.