500 sacks of illegally stockpiled sugar seized in Ctg

Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive in Chattogram city, seized about 500 sacks of sugar, stored illegally at a warehouse in city's Halishahar area for selling later at higher profit.

DNCRP Chattogram office Deputy Director Mohammad Foyez Ullah conducted the drive in the port city's Halishahar area on Tuesday(22 November).

The DNCRP official also fined "Satata Trader" owner Tk80,000 for selling products at a higher price and ordered to sell the seized sugar at a fair price.

DNCRP Deputy Director Mohammad Foyez Ullah said, "This sugar was bought at TK 90 per kg and it was being sold at TK 107 per kg on Tuesday."

The government, however, fixed the price of per kg sugar at Tk 102 on 18 November.