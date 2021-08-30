415 companies to import 17.02 lakh tons of rice on Govt permits

Markets

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 06:58 pm

Related News

415 companies to import 17.02 lakh tons of rice on Govt permits

Companies must open LCs within 15 days of allotment order issue

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 06:58 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has authorised 415 private companies to import 17 lakh two thousand tons of rice to regulate price stability of the key staple in local markets.

The food ministry sent a letter of permission to the secretary of the commerce ministry in this regard on Monday, according to sources at the ministry.

The letter stipulated that imported rice can have no more than 5 % broken grains and a Letter of Credit (LC) for the import must be opened within 15 days of the issuance of the allotment.

Importers have been asked to provide the Food Ministry the relevant information -- including bill of entry – immediately by e-mail.

Importers have to market the entire amount of their imported rice locally by 25 September. No further additional import permits will be given.

Imported rice cannot be re-packaged in the name of proprietors. Moreover, the imported rice has to be sold in their plastic sacks. 

If importers fail to open an LC within the stipulated time, the import permit will be canceled.

Previously, on 12 August The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a notification for reducing duties on rice import to keep the price of rice stable in local markets.

The government has slashed the import duty on rice to 25% from the previously existing 62.5% to rein in soaring prices of the staple. This duty facility will remain unchanged till 30 October.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News / Trade

Letter of Credit (LC) / Rice Import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

23h | Videos
The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

2d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy