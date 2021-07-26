3.87 lakh sacrificial animals sold in Digital Haat

Centering the Eid-ul-Adha, a total of 3,87,579 sacrificial animals worth more thanTK2,735crore were sold via 'Digital Haat', the first online platform for selling sacrificial animals.

The sacrificial animals were sold until 20 July, a day before the Eid through 1,843 online haats including the 'Digital Haat' where 2,96,710 cattle, buffalos and 90,869 goats, sheep were sold, said e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) Secretary General Md Abdul Wahed Tomal.

For the first time, through escrow service of Bangladesh Bank, 'Digital Haat' sold 24 cattle directly and 265 more sacrificial animals were delivered to customers' residences after slaughtering and processing.

Around 80% animal were delivered on 19 July while 20% on 20 July, said a press release of e-CAB.

Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Information and Communication Technology Division and e-CAB jointly organised the 'Digital Haat' with the assistance of a2i.