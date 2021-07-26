3.87 lakh sacrificial animals sold in Digital Haat

Markets

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 08:42 pm

Related News

3.87 lakh sacrificial animals sold in Digital Haat

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 08:42 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Centering the Eid-ul-Adha, a total of 3,87,579 sacrificial animals worth more thanTK2,735crore were sold via 'Digital Haat', the first online platform for selling sacrificial animals.

The sacrificial animals were sold until 20 July, a day before the Eid through 1,843 online haats including the 'Digital Haat' where 2,96,710 cattle, buffalos and 90,869 goats, sheep were sold, said e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) Secretary General Md Abdul Wahed Tomal.

For the first time, through escrow service of Bangladesh Bank, 'Digital Haat' sold 24 cattle directly and 265 more sacrificial animals were delivered to customers' residences after slaughtering and processing.

Around 80% animal were delivered on 19 July while 20% on 20 July, said a press release of e-CAB.

Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Information and Communication Technology Division and e-CAB jointly organised the 'Digital Haat' with the assistance of a2i.

Top News

Digital Haat / Cattle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

2
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

5
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds