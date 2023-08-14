34 orgs fined Tk14.25 lakh over Egg price hikes, lack of receipt: RAB

An egg trader in the capital shows receipts of egg purchase-sales to RAB officials on 14 August. Photo: Courtesy

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has fined 34 organisations a total of Tk14.25 lakh for selling eggs at higher prices than the government fixed rate and not being able to show proper receipts for their eggs purchase.

Multiple raid teams of the elite force, led by executive magistrates of RAB-1 and RAB-10 units, conducted mobile court in Badda, Kaptan Bazar, Wari and Jatrabari areas of the capital on Monday (14 August) and fined the egg traders concerned, according to a RAB press statement issued on the day.

The traders who could not provide proper receipts of purchase and sale of eggs from farms, and failed to give acceptable explanations for increasing the price of eggs have been punished with the fines, the press statement added.

The elite force said the mobile courts have warned the traders that strict legal action will be taken in future if they cannot present appropriate receipts for egg sales and purchase.

According to the press statement, the mobile courts were conducted against unscrupulous egg trades and ensure stability in the market.

"Recently, a group of unscrupulous egg traders have been selling eggs to customers at higher prices to gain more profit and have destabilised the market by raising the prices to extremes," it said.

Egg prices have surged to an astonishing level recently in a span of a few days with each selling for up to Tk15. The unusual price hake has prompted authorities to issue warnings and conduct raids against dishonest traders.

On Sunday, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim announced that the price of eggs should not be more than Tk12 a piece at the retail level as the production cost per egg is around Tk10.50.

"Marginal and institutional egg producers will be able to make a profit by selling eggs at Tk12 a piece and if anyone tries to sell it higher, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection will take action against them," the minister said after a meeting with poultry sector businessmen involved in egg production at the ministry on Sunday.