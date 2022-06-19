10 types of institutes, businesses allowed to remain open after 8pm
The government has allowed keeping 10 types of institutions and businesses to remain open after 8pm.
They are postal offices, jetties, airports, transport service, terminals, and offices; stores selling vegetables, meat, fish, dairy products, bread, pastry, sweets and flowers; stores selling medicines, products needed for surgery, medical equipment, bandages; stores selling essentials for funerals; stores selling cigarettes, betel leaves, newspapers, petrol pumps and car servicing shops; barber shops and salons; sanitation and healthcare institutions; water, electricity and gas suppliers; clubs, hotels, restaurants and movie theatres.
State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian on Monday announced that stores and shopping malls will close after 8pm daily from Monday.