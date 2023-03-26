You can use eye drops during fasting

Magazine

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 06:58 pm

Related News

You can use eye drops during fasting

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 06:58 pm
You can use eye drops during fasting

Many people become confused about taking eye treatment during Ramadan. There is no bar in taking eye care during fasting. You can do the following things to keep your eyes in good shape. 

People often think that eye drops cannot be used during fasting because if one uses eye drops, the medicine reaches the throat. Many believe that if they use eye drops, their fast will break. But the thing is eye drop does not have any food ingredient as a result it does not fall into the category of food. I have already discussed this with some Islamic clerics and they have said that there is no bar to using eye drops during fasting.

If one does not get sufficient sleep, one will suffer from eye pain, headache and dry eye. So, one will have to have a sound sleep during fasting.

Smoking blocks the blood vessels of the retina. We should always keep away from smoking. During fasting, we should put more emphasis on it.   
 
During fasting, retinopathy patients will have to follow the rules prescribed by the doctors for diabetic patients.

There might be a bit of bleeding during the operation on the eye. So it is better to have an operation after the iftar.

Dr Atiqul Haq, Long term fellow on Retina at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital.

Top News

eye drop / Ramadan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

8h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

8h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

8h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

9h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

3h | TBS Stories
“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

1h | TBS Entertainment
Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

3h | TBS SPORTS
Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year