You can use eye drops during fasting

Many people become confused about taking eye treatment during Ramadan. There is no bar in taking eye care during fasting. You can do the following things to keep your eyes in good shape.

People often think that eye drops cannot be used during fasting because if one uses eye drops, the medicine reaches the throat. Many believe that if they use eye drops, their fast will break. But the thing is eye drop does not have any food ingredient as a result it does not fall into the category of food. I have already discussed this with some Islamic clerics and they have said that there is no bar to using eye drops during fasting.

If one does not get sufficient sleep, one will suffer from eye pain, headache and dry eye. So, one will have to have a sound sleep during fasting.

Smoking blocks the blood vessels of the retina. We should always keep away from smoking. During fasting, we should put more emphasis on it.



During fasting, retinopathy patients will have to follow the rules prescribed by the doctors for diabetic patients.

There might be a bit of bleeding during the operation on the eye. So it is better to have an operation after the iftar.

Dr Atiqul Haq, Long term fellow on Retina at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital.