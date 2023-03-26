Tips for heart patients who fast during Ramadan

Fasting during Ramadan can be beneficial for the body in many ways, but heart patients should take certain precautions including fixing the time of medicine and proper diet to ensure their health and safety. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Be cautious about your food choices. Avoid fried and high-calorie foods during Iftar, as they can lead to unstable blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attacks.

Opt for healthy, low-calorie foods in moderate quantities. After fasting, it is common to experience cravings, but consuming a heavy Iftar meal can increase the risk of a heart attack. Therefore, individuals with diabetes, hypertension or heart disease should be mindful of their food intake and eat in a controlled manner.

Take your medicines at the right time. If you normally take medicines during the day, switch to taking them after Iftar. Consult your doctor regarding the number of medicines you should take and the timing of taking them.

Watch out for chest pains. If you experience chest pains after Iftar, do not ignore them, especially if they are accompanied by sweating, chills or vomiting. Seek medical attention immediately to avoid any complications.

Exercise in moderation. Namaz is good exercise for the body. If you usually walk for 30 minutes a day, you can continue doing so after Iftar, but avoid overexertion. Heavy exercise should be avoided.