During Ramadan, the concern about nutrition can be affected by price hikes. However, obtaining the necessary nutrients is possible by maintaining healthy eating habits. Here are some guidelines on what to eat and what to avoid while fasting:

Iftar is a meal that recovers tiredness and provides energy after a long day of fasting. Dates are a great source of energy due to their high glycemic index. It is also essential to stay hydrated during the hot weather, and watermelon is an excellent choice for combating dehydration. Fruits can provide both energy and liquids during Iftar. Additionally, protein-rich foods like eggs, fish or chicken can be included in the meal. Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein. Mixing lemon juice with soy can improve the absorption of nutrients.

Those who do not like chickpeas, dates or eggs can have flattened rice (chira) during Iftar. Sweet yoghurt is recommended for underweight individuals, while sour yoghurt is better suited for those who are overweight. Apple or almonds can be paired with curd chips for a balanced meal.

It is important to have a balanced meal at Iftar. Traditional dishes like Haleem can be a great option as it consists of rice, pulses and meat. However, those with high uric acid or kidney problems should avoid certain ingredients. It is always best to consult with a doctor or nutritionist before changing your diet.

Fried foods should be avoided during Ramadan, as they can be harmful to the body after fasting. Oily food increases the water requirement in the body, increasing the calories and therefore increasing the weight. Cooked or grilled foods are a healthier option and can help prevent weight gain and acidity.

For those with diabetes, it is important to focus on fibre-rich complex carbohydrates such as puffed rice or flattened rice, along with protein sources like chicken, fish or eggs. Fruits should also be included in the meal, and it is best to avoid eating the same type of food at the same time. For example, you can eat rice with one fruit, or eat bread with another fruit. You should take a break of at least half an hour between two meals.

Sehri is an important meal during Ramadan and should also be balanced with fibre-rich foods like rice, roti or flattened rice, along with protein sources like fish, meat, or milk. Vegetables and salads can also be included.

It is recommended to complete Sehri at least 30 minutes before Azan to allow time for digestion and drinking water, which is important for hydration throughout the day.