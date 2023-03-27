Looking for inspiration? Ramadan is here to boost your morale

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed as a fundamental religious obligation by approximately 1.9 billion Muslims across the world. Although the holy month comes with a set of religious practices and traditions, it promotes a number of globally accepted traits that can benefit anyone and everyone regardless of denomination.

Here we will look at some of the ways how the practices in Ramadan can discipline a person in regular life.

Healthy food regime: Muslims fast from dawn to sunset every day for the whole month, although the number of hours varies depending on which part of the world they are in. They start with a pre-dawn meal (Sehri or Suhoor) and refrain from any kind of food or water consumption until the sun sets. Fasting has been increasingly backed by science and has been associated with many health benefits. With the recent surge in the popularity of intermittent fasting, more and more people are opting for different types of fasting to get on with their weight loss journey, boost immunity, improve brain function, control blood sugar, achieve hormonal balance, etc. On top of that, it can be deduced that people who choose to fast for the purpose of healthy living are most likely to make conscious decisions about the amount and quality of their food intake.

Time management: In Ramadan, Muslims go through an intense training session to discipline themselves for the sake of God's mercy. They continue with their regular life while incorporating a strictly time-bound schedule to perform Ramadan rituals. Therefore, the concept of time management here is imperative depending largely on four criteria, i.e. context, time available, energy and priority. Believers try their best to optimize every hour of the month to make the most of their spiritual and personal goals. Regardless of the ambitions one might have, anything is achievable with the proficient use of time and resources available, as long the faith is strong, the end result is aptly rewarding.

Sticking to priority: Ramadan is the best time of the year for Muslims to reassess and reorganise their priorities. Practising Muslims prioritise praying in Ramadan the most, as a means to multiply their reward by several folds for the hereafter and also in this life. We all have priorities in life but often get distracted by societal pressure, unusual expectations, impediments and tribulations. Fasting between dawn and sunset is an enormous physical and spiritual endeavour which requires patience and focus. Like Muslims, whose priorities shift considerably from mundane to spiritual in Ramadan, anyone can consolidate his/her focus on the priorities by taking it like a leap of faith.

Charity: Charity is obligatory and is also one of the pillars of Islam. It is not only valuable for those who receive it, but those who perform charity are also greatly rewarded. Affluent Muslims must donate 2.5% of his/her total wealth and savings known as Zakat, which can be paid at any time during the year. They are also required to pay Zakat al-Fitr (an obligatory donation) before performing Eid prayers at the end of Ramada. However, charity is not only monetary in Islam. Those who aren't in a position to donate can partake in small acts of kindness like giving good advice, lending a hand for a good cause and something even as simple as a smile is also considered charity. At large, such acts keep us grounded and help us grow as responsible members of a larger community.

Socialising or community spirit: Ramadan offers an exceptional community experience as the whole Muslim Ummah celebrates the month with great spirit showcasing the power of togetherness and association. During this month, Muslims experience daily family and community gatherings as they follow the common timetable and prayer rituals. Predawn and Post sunset meals (Sehri and Iftar) turn into literal feasts as family, friends, and neighbours come together to celebrate the warmth and generosity that is visibly felt in the holy month. According to a Harvard study of human development, good relationships are the secret to health and happiness. In a time when the world is getting smaller while people are growing apart, realising the importance of community spirit and inculcating a sense of empathy - like that we see in Ramadan - are more needed than ever.

Planning and organisation: Ramadan means a list of different strenuous activities that amalgamate into the daily routine of a Muslim. It becomes compulsory to make plans beforehand and follow the to-do list in order to perform well both socially and spiritually. From meal prep to fasting, working/studying to praying, socialising to performing charity – triumphing all in a day requires strong managerial skills. Therefore, anyone can draw inspiration from Ramadan where it all starts with a firmly made intention and practitioners carry the day with grace. Ramadan teaches us that planned endeavour and perseverance can outshine any obstacle.

Breaking or forming habits: Long hours of food and water abstention during Ramadan prepares people for hardships and sacrifice. Not just religious deeds, the holy month also requires believers to stay away from immoral actions like backbiting, lying, stealing etc. Thus, Muslims every year in this month revisit how to struggle against the forces of evil in their own selves, in the society around them and in the world at large. Hence, this intense month-long training, when a person is focused, following a routine and thriving for betterment, can be a great example for those who want to break or form a habit.