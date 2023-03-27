Kidney care during Ramadan

Can the patients with kidney conditions fast? But even if they can, confusion comes regarding what kind of precautions they have to take. Kidney patients should follow certain things to stay healthy during Ramadan. These are-

1. Drink enough water

2. Take the medicine as advised by the doctor

3. If you have diabetes as well, you need to change the dose of your medicine. Before you start fasting, consult your doctor

4. Avoid oily and fried foods, especially pulses, which are common in Iftar

5. Patients with severe kidney disease (stage 3 or greater, receiving dialysis or having undergone a transplant) should consult a nephrologist about fasting

Dr Salahuddin Feroz, Consultant (Nephrology), Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery