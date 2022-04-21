Keep the headaches away through hydration while you fast

Magazine

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 10:43 am

Related News

Keep the headaches away through hydration while you fast

To truly benefit from the blessed month, staying hydated should be a priority

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 10:43 am
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The usual Ramadan in Bangladesh is hot and humid. Fasting becomes particularly challenging because of the heat, as people abstain from food and drink for over 12 hours. Without preemptive measures, you are sure to end up dehydrated. 

Lack of hydration can cause headaches, cramps, and metabolic instability. Maintaining a healthy fluid level in the body is critical, but we can not drink during fasting. Here are a few tips to stay hydrated during Ramadan.

Drink more water

The simplest strategy to rehydrate yourself is to drink plenty of water after breaking the fast and until the end of sehri time. Drinking a large amount of liquid at once, on the other hand, is harmful to the body. As a result, you should consume small sips of water throughout the night. Other fluids, such as juice, soup, and milk, are also beneficial in providing our bodies with the necessary fluids. To avoid delaying your digestion, drink one to two glasses of water prior to your meal.

Add more vegetables in your plate

Vitamins, minerals, and fibre are abundant in vegetables. Green vegetables are a terrific source of nourishment for our bodies, as well as a source of nutrient-dense fluids.

Avoid foods that are heavy in fat and sugar

Avoid hefty iftar meals that are high in unhealthy fats, salt, and sugar additions. Make your dishes healthier by steaming, stewing, or roasting them instead of frying them. In your meals, limit the amount of salt and sugar you use. Fruit juices or salads can be substituted for sweet drinks.

Stay in an airy room rather than an air conditioned one

It may seem self-evident, but the best approach to conserve water in your body is to keep cold. To keep cool, the body releases water in the form of perspiration. More water is released as a result of increased heat and exercise. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable.

Wear comfortable clothes

You can keep yourself cool by choosing the right daytime clothes during Ramadan. The colour of your shirt, fabric of your pants and the layers of clothes play an important role in keeping your body temperature as low as possible. Black clothes, for example, attract heat and trap it close to your body. It is best, therefore, to wear light coloured clothes that will keep the heat away.

Take cold showers

Cold showers help in rehydrating you in many ways during the month of Ramadan. After a couple of days of fasting, you might notice some obvious signs of dehydration which are cracked lips, flushed skin, fatigue, increased body temperature, increased breathing and pulse rate. If you feel one or more of these symptoms you should try to lower your body temperature by spending 5-10 minutes with the base of your head under direct cool water.

Features

Hydrated / Ramadan / fasting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

6m | Magazine
Fasting is a tool to improve your body from the cell up. Photo: Pixabay

Fasting for the productive soul

11m | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Keep the headaches away through hydration while you fast

16m | Magazine
Photo: Collected

3 ways to turn into a filmmaker

26m | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

12h | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

12h | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

13h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home