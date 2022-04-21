Keep the headaches away through hydration while you fast

The usual Ramadan in Bangladesh is hot and humid. Fasting becomes particularly challenging because of the heat, as people abstain from food and drink for over 12 hours. Without preemptive measures, you are sure to end up dehydrated.

Lack of hydration can cause headaches, cramps, and metabolic instability. Maintaining a healthy fluid level in the body is critical, but we can not drink during fasting. Here are a few tips to stay hydrated during Ramadan.

Drink more water

The simplest strategy to rehydrate yourself is to drink plenty of water after breaking the fast and until the end of sehri time. Drinking a large amount of liquid at once, on the other hand, is harmful to the body. As a result, you should consume small sips of water throughout the night. Other fluids, such as juice, soup, and milk, are also beneficial in providing our bodies with the necessary fluids. To avoid delaying your digestion, drink one to two glasses of water prior to your meal.

Add more vegetables in your plate

Vitamins, minerals, and fibre are abundant in vegetables. Green vegetables are a terrific source of nourishment for our bodies, as well as a source of nutrient-dense fluids.

Avoid foods that are heavy in fat and sugar

Avoid hefty iftar meals that are high in unhealthy fats, salt, and sugar additions. Make your dishes healthier by steaming, stewing, or roasting them instead of frying them. In your meals, limit the amount of salt and sugar you use. Fruit juices or salads can be substituted for sweet drinks.

Stay in an airy room rather than an air conditioned one

It may seem self-evident, but the best approach to conserve water in your body is to keep cold. To keep cool, the body releases water in the form of perspiration. More water is released as a result of increased heat and exercise. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable.

Wear comfortable clothes

You can keep yourself cool by choosing the right daytime clothes during Ramadan. The colour of your shirt, fabric of your pants and the layers of clothes play an important role in keeping your body temperature as low as possible. Black clothes, for example, attract heat and trap it close to your body. It is best, therefore, to wear light coloured clothes that will keep the heat away.

Take cold showers

Cold showers help in rehydrating you in many ways during the month of Ramadan. After a couple of days of fasting, you might notice some obvious signs of dehydration which are cracked lips, flushed skin, fatigue, increased body temperature, increased breathing and pulse rate. If you feel one or more of these symptoms you should try to lower your body temperature by spending 5-10 minutes with the base of your head under direct cool water.