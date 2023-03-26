Fasting is beneficial for liver patients

Magazine

Dr Rokshana Begum
26 March, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 03:23 pm

Related News

Fasting is beneficial for liver patients

Dr Rokshana Begum
26 March, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 03:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Except for patients with severe jaundice or any severe health conditions, any patients suffering from hepatitis, fatty liver, liver cirrhosis or any other liver-related health issues can do fasting. Patients with liver conditions can fast, but patients will have to be cautious about food items. During the fasting, the patients should maintain the following tips to remain healthy:

  1. Fasting is very beneficial for people with fatty liver. During fasting, people cannot eat anything for a long time. As a result, the fat burns which is good for the liver. 
  2. There is no barrier to fast for people with hepatitis, liver and liver cirrhosis health conditions. But one will have to keep in mind to have healthy foods. Liver patients can stay healthy if they have healthy foods during Iftar and sehri.
  3. Liver condition patients should eat fruits, vegetables and rooti instead of oily and junk foods. Patients will have to drink a sufficient amount of water and fibre-rich vegetables from early evening till going to sleep. 
  4. Patients who have to take medicine regularly can have their morning dose of medicine during sehri, they can have their noon dose of medicine in the iftar and the night dose of medicine at the time of going to sleep.

 

Dr Rokshana Begum, Assistant professor, Dept. Of Hepatology, Shaheed Suhrawardi Medical College

Health

Liver / Ramadan Magazine / Ramadan tips

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

3h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

3h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

3h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

4h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

4h | TBS World
Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

4h | TBS Entertainment
Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

4h | TBS World
Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year