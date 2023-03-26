Fasting is beneficial for liver patients

Except for patients with severe jaundice or any severe health conditions, any patients suffering from hepatitis, fatty liver, liver cirrhosis or any other liver-related health issues can do fasting. Patients with liver conditions can fast, but patients will have to be cautious about food items. During the fasting, the patients should maintain the following tips to remain healthy:

Fasting is very beneficial for people with fatty liver. During fasting, people cannot eat anything for a long time. As a result, the fat burns which is good for the liver. There is no barrier to fast for people with hepatitis, liver and liver cirrhosis health conditions. But one will have to keep in mind to have healthy foods. Liver patients can stay healthy if they have healthy foods during Iftar and sehri. Liver condition patients should eat fruits, vegetables and rooti instead of oily and junk foods. Patients will have to drink a sufficient amount of water and fibre-rich vegetables from early evening till going to sleep. Patients who have to take medicine regularly can have their morning dose of medicine during sehri, they can have their noon dose of medicine in the iftar and the night dose of medicine at the time of going to sleep.

Dr Rokshana Begum, Assistant professor, Dept. Of Hepatology, Shaheed Suhrawardi Medical College