Property Lifts achieves key milestones in 36 years' journey: RFL Group MD

RFL Group is one of the major local lift manufacturers in Bangladesh.

R.N. Paul, managing director of RFL Group, discussed the strengths of its lift brand Property Lifts, market trend and the future of the lift market in a recent interview with The Business Standard.

Could you tell us about the journey of Property Lifts and the key milestones it achieved over the past 36 years?

Property Lifts started its journey 36 years ago with the mission to provide comprehensive lift solutions. Over the years, we've achieved several key milestones. These are establishing a strong market presence, building a loyal customer base, and most notably, launching our own manufacturing operations in Bangladesh in 2020. Our unwavering dedication to excellence, safety, and customer service has been fundamental throughout our progression. This transition has been a significant step towards self-reliance and innovation.

What were the primary challenges while setting up your manufacturing operations in Bangladesh, and how did you address them?

Setting up a manufacturing facility from scratch posed several challenges. Those were sourcing advanced machinery, establishing a skilled workforce, and adhering to international quality standards. We tackled those challenges by investing in state-of-the-art technology, engaging with international experts from KONE, SRH and MP for training and knowledge transfer, and implementing robust quality assurance protocols to ensure our products meet the highest standards. Furthermore, a dollar crisis and complications with letters of credit (LC) made financial transactions and import processes more difficult at that time. Despite these obstacles, diligent planning and collaboration with our partners enabled us to overcome those challenges.

How has the local market responded to Property Lifts' locally manufactured products?

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Our customers appreciate the shorter lead times and competitive pricing. Additionally, our products are manufactured locally and have instilled a sense of trust and pride among our clients. We have seen a significant increase in demand, and have received commendable feedback regarding the quality and reliability of our lifts.

How do you see the future of the lift industry in Bangladesh, and what are your plans?

Driven by rapid urbanisation and the growth of high-rise buildings, the future of the lift industry in Bangladesh looks very promising. For Property Lifts, we plan to continue expanding our manufacturing capabilities, investing in R&D to introduce more innovative products, and enhancing our service offerings. We aim to be the leading lift supplier not only in Bangladesh but also in the international markets.

How do you envision the government's role in supporting local lift manufacturing industry, and what are your expectations?

We want the government to make rules that help local lift manufacturers. They can do this by giving benefits like tax breaks, subsidies, and loans with low interest rates for buying machines and building factories. We also want them to make it simpler to get permits and certificates. The government should prioritise using "Made in Bangladesh" lifts for all government projects. Also, the government should establish a regulatory authority for the lift industry that will help safeguard public safety, ensure high-quality standards, and foster a competitive and innovative market.

What specific advantages does Property Lifts offer in terms of after-sales service and customer support?

Our after-sales service and customer support are integral to our value proposition. We offer comprehensive maintenance packages, 24/7 customer support, and rapid response teams to address any issues promptly. Our local presence allows us to provide personalized service and build strong relationships with our clients, ensuring their lifts operate smoothly and efficiently over the long term.

Would you like to share anything else with our readers regarding Property Lifts, its history, and what lies ahead?

I'd like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our customers, partners, and team members for their unwavering support and confidence in Property Lifts. Our journey spanning 36 years has been truly remarkable, and we are enthusiastic about what lies ahead. Our dedication remains steadfast in delivering top-notch lift solutions and contributing to Bangladesh's progress and prosperity. We aspire to set new standards in the lift industry, and make a positive impact on the communities we serve.