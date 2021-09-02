Kabul-based doctor says Taliban a reality for Aghanistan; cannot be denied

Dr Sanaulhaq Saqeb is an Afghan who lives in Kabul and works at the Muslim Hospital there. The 43-year-old is a surgeon by profession. In a conversation with The Business Standard, he spoke about the rule of Taliban, the disdain for the American occupation and his hopes going forward.

TBS: What are the first visible changes during the regime of Taliban?

Dr Saqeb: I have seen the changes surprisingly and suddenly as I could not believe it. An internationally supported government by many countries including USA, NATO, EU and other countries with an army, police and other forces, and more than 350K personnel, was demolished by a non-state actor with only 70K fighters.

This is a lesson for the world not to rely on a government that is formed by external powers, and the fact that you cannot impose democracy by the power of bullet and bombs.

TBS: We are hearing accounts of Taliban check posts everywhere and they are killing people. How true are these accounts?

Dr Saqeb: So far we have no evidence of any killings or execution by Taliban. It may have happened in the battle ground, but not in Kabul where I live.

TBS: While we hear harrowing tales of Taliban, in your opinion what is the majority sentiment like? Do the Taliban enjoy popular support?

Dr Saqeb: It is true that people are afraid and some even mentally stressed with the change that happened. I should also acknowledge that Taliban have support among the indigenous communities as the former government was not democratically-elected and was drowning in corruption and political affiliations. This made a majority of the people turn to Taliban as an alternative to a corrupt system.

This time, people also want Taliban to consider other parties, political leaders, non-Taliban and even anti-Taliban figures while forming a new government.

People know and acknowledge that Taliban is a reality for Afghanistan and it cannot be denied, but to form a government, Taliban needs a lot of skilled, professional workers and employees of former government.

Taliban also needs international support to restart the collapsed system to deliver basic public services as this has stopped since the Taliban arrived into Kabul for example.

TBS: What are the hopes for this Taliban government?

Dr Saqeb: People are fed up with the imposed and corrupt democracy which was not a real one. People want peace, people want security, people want trade and business and good relationship with neighbouring countries, regions and the international community, along with mutual respect.

We are still in the country and hope to have a government that represents our real indigenous communities and people, with a government made of professionals and skilled human resources which work for the development of our country.

We hope for a peaceful Afghanistan that is not the ground for proxy wars by neighbours or regional countries and can be a place for us, Afghans and other people, to do their work, business and reconstruction for prosperity of our nation.

TBS: Do you fear this will undo years of progress?

Dr Saqeb: Yes, we have seen that the gains been made in the last two decades are facing serious threats despite the Taliban trying to assure that they will resume the system and will continue working, but we also know that to run a system you need a good financial budget and human resources.

We have seen that western powers were not honest to this country as you may have seen that they destroyed the military equipment, including helicopters and planes, which they donated to the former government.

The financial system, banking, has been shut since August 15 and this is negatively affecting the life of all Afghans and the national budget is frozen by US.

TBS: What were the benefits/cons of the US-backed regime?

Dr Saqeb: We have seen the US support was not enough to establish a democratic system unless there is a real democracy and that should come from people not be imposed from outside.

For a broader perspective, any new government needs US support as they are an international super power, but not to the extent that it can be perceived as interference in another country's internal affairs.

TBS: What would you want the world to know about Afghanistan now and the Taliban?

Dr Saqeb: The world should know that Afghanistan is an independent and sovereign country. The most popular superpowers such as Britain, USSR and now US tried to colonise but it did not work, and all these powers have failed. We ask the world powers not to try this again. We may need your honest support and assistance but not interference.

Taliban is a reality of this country even there are questions of their afflation with some countries and the people of Afghanistan will not accept any who is influenced by foreign countries and using us as a proxy.

Since the Taliban back to power, they have tried to be nice and flexible when it comes to their behaviour towards the people and we shall see how long this lasts.

Taliban are sending some good messages to the international community that will respect human and women rights, but it's too early to talk about this. Let's see in the coming weeks and months in practice.