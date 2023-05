Diabetes is a serious, chronic condition that occurs when the body cannotproduce enough insulin or effectively use it.

About 537 million adults aged 20-79 were diagnosed with diabetes in 2021, which represented 10.5% of the world's population in this age group.

The number is predicted to rise to 643 million (11.3%) by 2030 and 783 million (12.2%) by 2045