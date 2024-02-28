A glance at the most important news of the day

A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (28 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Construction of Dhaka airport 3rd terminal set to be fully complete by 5 April

The construction of the third terminal at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) is slated to be fully completed by 5 April, with the terminal expected to be fully operational by October. 

Internet service disruption likely on 2 March due to maintenance work on submarine cable

Users may experience temporary internet slowdowns or interruptions on 2 March due to maintenance work at the country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 4, installed at Cox's Bazar.

RAB raids 4 hospitals in capital, 36 brokers arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 36 brokers this morning from four hospitals in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area. 

One quarter of Gaza's people one step away from famine, UN says

At least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip - one quarter of the population - are one step away from famine, a senior UN aid official told the Security Council on Tuesday, warning that  widespread famine could be "almost inevitable" without action.

One killed, six injured in Gazipur factory fire

A man was killed and six others were injured in a fire at a mobile phone SIM manufacturing factory in  Gazipur on Wednesday noon.

