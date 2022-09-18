Bangladesh's Forest land by division in 2020-21
The total area of forest land in Bangladesh is about 63.63 lakh acres, of which 33.11 lakh acres is under the control of the Bangladesh Forest Department.
Source: Forest Department, BSS
