World Food Programme says it cannot do its job in Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
09 December, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 11:50 am

Related News

World Food Programme says it cannot do its job in Gaza

Reuters
09 December, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 11:50 am
FILE PHOTO: A Palestinian child reacts, while people gather to get their share of charity food offered by volunteers, amid food shortages, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 2, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Palestinian child reacts, while people gather to get their share of charity food offered by volunteers, amid food shortages, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 2, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo

The World Food Programme (WFP) said it was becoming impossible to get supplies to hungry people in the Gaza Strip as Israel stepped up its attacks on targets there in its war with Hamas.

"With law and order breaking down, any meaningful humanitarian operation is impossible," the WFP's Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau said in a statement after a visit to the Palestinian enclave on Friday.

"With just a fraction of the needed food supplies coming in, a fatal absence of fuel, interruptions to communications systems and no security for our staff or for the people we serve at food distributions, we cannot do our job," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The United Nations agency showed during a truce that collapsed last week that it was able to deliver if conditions allowed, and Skau, who is Swedish, called for a "humanitarian ceasefire".

"We have food on trucks, but we need more than one crossing. And once the trucks are inside, we need free and safe passage to reach Palestinians wherever they are," he added.

 

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Gaza / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tuhin Bin Salam has been at the helm of the business since his father died in 2017. Photo: Nayem Ali

60-year legacy: A chronicle of Salam Stamp Centre

5h | Panorama
Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why are young people so eager to leave the country?

Why are young people so eager to leave the country?

Now | TBS Career
New morning, no home: The fragile nature of life on the climate frontline

New morning, no home: The fragile nature of life on the climate frontline

58m | TBS Stories
Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

1d | TBS World
For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

21h | TBS Economy