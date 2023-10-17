Why has Rafah crossing become Gaza's lifeline

In the midst of a harrowing Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip, the Rafah Crossing emerges as a beacon of hope for 2.3 million Palestinians, encircled by a total blockade, stripping them of water, fuel, and electricity, following Hamas's assault on 7 October.

Efforts to reopen this crucial passage to Egypt have hit a deadlock, with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry highlighting Israel's reluctance to grant access, despite Egypt's determination to maintain its operation, reports Al-jazeera.

As the crisis unfolds, let's delve into the significance of the Rafah Crossing and the complex dynamics surrounding it.

What is the Rafah Crossing

Located in southern Gaza, bordering Egypt's Sinai peninsula, the Rafah Crossing stands as the sole conduit for Palestinians to enter Egypt and connect with the wider world. Since Hamas's rise to power in 2007, both Israel and Egypt have exercised strict control over this lifeline, cementing it as a focal point in the ongoing conflict.

A view of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians, as they wait for the re-opening of the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the city of Al-Arish, Sinai peninsula, Egypt, October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Navigating the War Zone: Rafah's Crucial Role

The recent surge of violence, triggered by Hamas fighters infiltrating Israel, has claimed over 1,400 lives. In response, Israel's relentless bombing campaign has further entrenched the Rafah Crossing's prominence. Although Egypt asserts the crossing's operability, Israeli strikes have inflicted substantial damage on the Palestinian side.

The Humanitarian Imperative: Aid Stuck at Rafah's Threshold

As hundreds of tonnes of aid from NGOs and various countries lie in wait in the nearby Egyptian town of El Arish, Palestinians' plight deepens. Conflicting reports on Rafah's operational status only intensify the urgency for resolution.

A Crucial Portal Amidst a Desperate Hour

Apart from Rafah crossing, there are two other border crossings from and into the Gaza Strip - Erez, a crossing for people with Israel in northern Gaza, and Kerem Shalom, a solely commercial goods junction with Israel in southern Gaza. Both are shut, reports BBC.

With Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings sealed, Rafah emerges as the sole sanctuary for those seeking refuge or assistance. However, the blockade's implications for security and the growing humanitarian crisis are subjects of impassioned debate.

Diplomatic Endeavors for Rafah's Revival

International leaders are now stepping in, seeking to negotiate the reopening of Rafah. But despite visits by top United States and European officials to Egypt, Israel has rejected safe passage for the aid trucks, so the crossing remains closed.

In the Wake of Rafah's Closure

As Israel and Egypt maintain their blockade, the Rafah Crossing remains emblematic of Gaza's resilience and struggle for survival. Palestinians, grappling with displacement and dire conditions, face an uncertain future. In this tumultuous landscape, Rafah's fate stands as a testament to the resilience of a beleaguered population.