WHO says only more land crossings into Gaza can prevent famine

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
22 March, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 11:36 am

Related News

WHO says only more land crossings into Gaza can prevent famine

Children are dying from the effects of malnutrition and disease, and from a lack of adequate water and sanitation, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said

Reuters
22 March, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 11:36 am
FILE PHOTO: Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a briefing on global health issues in Geneva, Switzerland, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/
FILE PHOTO: Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a briefing on global health issues in Geneva, Switzerland, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that only an expansion of land crossings into Gaza could help prevent famine in the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

Children are dying from the effects of malnutrition and disease, and from a lack of adequate water and sanitation, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"The future of an entire generation is in serious peril," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Five months of war have created critical food shortages among Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians that in some areas now exceed famine levels, according to the United Nations.

"Recent efforts to deliver food by air and sea are welcome, but only the expansion of land crossings will enable large scale deliveries to prevent famine," Tedros said.

"Once again, we ask Israel to open more crossings and accelerate the entry and delivery of water, food, medical supplies and other humanitarian aid into and within Gaza."

UN aid agencies have said "overwhelming obstacles" to moving aid to the north of Gaza will only be overcome with a ceasefire and the opening of border crossings closed by Israel after Hamas launched their assault on 7 Oct.

Tedros said WHO requests to deliver supplies to the enclave were often blocked or refused.

Israel says it puts no limit on humanitarian aid for Gaza and blames slow aid delivery on a lack of capacity or inefficiency among UN agencies.

Most aid that comes into Gaza by land is cleared by Israel at Kerem Shalom, a customs station at the border point between Egypt, Israel and Gaza and then brought in through the southern city of Rafah, the main passenger crossing point between Egypt and Gaza.

After allowing six aid trucks into northern Gaza through a crossing in the security fence last week, Israel said more such convoys would follow as well as deliveries from other entry points.

Israel's offensive on Thursday focused on the Al Shifa hospital, the only partially working medical facility in the north of the Gaza Strip, for a fourth day. Tedros said the WHO was particularly concerned about the military operations inside and around the facility.

"A planned mission to Al Shifa today had to be cancelled due to lack of security ... Once again, we call for health care to be protected and not militarised."

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Palestine / WHO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

4h | Panorama
In a bid to provide coastal people with desalinated water, 83 RO plants have been installed across five coastal districts ~ ‘Bagerhat, Barguna, Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira. Photo: TBS.

Water solution: How sustainable are the Reverse Osmosis plants in Bangladesh’s salty coast?

3h | Panorama
Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

1d | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

15h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

17h | Videos
Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

16h | Videos
Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

10h | Videos