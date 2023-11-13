WHO restores communication with Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, Tedros says

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
13 November, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 11:40 am

Related News

WHO restores communication with Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, Tedros says

"Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore,"

Reuters
13 November, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 11:40 am
A satellite image shows Al-Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza November 7, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS/file photo
A satellite image shows Al-Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza November 7, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS/file photo

The World Health Organization (WHO) has managed to restore communication with health professionals at the Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday.     

"Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore," he added in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

WHO lost communication on Saturday and the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said that operations at Al Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, were suspended after it ran out of fuel.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

2h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

18h | Features
Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

1d | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

13h | TBS SPORTS
$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

15h | TBS Economy
Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

11h | TBS Economy
Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

15h | TBS Entertainment