WHO official pleas for Gaza's southern hospitals to be spared

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
12 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 04:59 pm

A humanitarian assessment team led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) visits Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, in this handout image released November 18, 2023. WHO/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
A humanitarian assessment team led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) visits Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, in this handout image released November 18, 2023. WHO/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

 A World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that only 11, or less than a third, of Gaza's hospitals remain partially functional and pleaded for them to remain intact.

"In just 66 days the health system has gone from 36 functional hospitals to 11 partially functional hospitals - one in the north and 10 in the south," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told a U.N. press briefing by videolink from Gaza.

"We cannot afford to lose any health care facilities or hospitals," he said. "We hope, we plea that this will not happen."

