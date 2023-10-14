UN says Gaza shelters 'not safe anymore' as water runs out

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
14 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2023, 10:49 pm

Palestinians queue to fill containers with water in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023, as bombs fall on Gaza for an eighth straight day. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has said its shelters in Gaza "are not safe anymore", calling it "unprecedented" as it warns water running our for besieged enclave's residents, reports Al Jazeera.

"Wars have rules. Civilians, hospitals, schools, clinics & UN premises cannot be a target," UNWRA said in a statement.

"We are sparing no effort to advocate with parties to the conflicts to meet their obligations under international law to protect civilians including those seeking refuge in UNRWA shelters," the UN agency added.

"It has become a matter of life and death. It is a must: fuel needs to be delivered now into Gaza to make water available for two million people," said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

No humanitarian aid has been allowed into Gaza for a week now, according to the agency.

Clean water is running out in the Gaza Strip as its water plant and public water networks stopped working. Palestinians are now forced to use dirty water from wells, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases.

Israel has also enforced an electricity blackout on Gaza since Wednesday, which has impacted the water supply.

Meanwhile, thousands have moved out of northern Gaza after Israel ordered them to do so amid its air attacks, something the UN called "impossible". Nearly one million people have been displaced since last week.

"We need to truck fuel into Gaza now. Fuel is the only way for people to have safe drinking water. If not, people will start dying of severe dehydration, among them young children, the elderly and women. Water is now the last remaining lifeline. I appeal for the siege on humanitarian assistance to be lifted now," said Lazzarini.

If convicted of sedition under India's draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

1d | Features

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

6m | TBS SPORTS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

6m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World