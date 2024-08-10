US tells Israel that escalations in Middle East serve no one

Reuters
10 August, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 10:11 am

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands next to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, Israel, May 1, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/File Photo
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands next to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, Israel, May 1, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/File Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a phone call on Friday that the escalation of tensions in the Middle East was "in no party's interest" while also stressing the need for a Gaza ceasefire, the State Department said.

There has been an increased risk of escalation into a broader Middle East war after recent killings of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel. 

As a result, many fear a widening of Israel's war in Gaza that has already killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis, following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and discussed how escalation is in no party's interest," the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken stressed the "urgent need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza" that could release hostages held in the enclave and "create the conditions for broader regional stability," the State Department added.

A day earlier, Gallant spoke to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the situation in the region.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The Gaza health ministry says that since then Israel's military assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide accusations that Israel denies.

President Joe Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal in an address on May 31. Washington and regional mediators have since tried arranging the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal but have consistently run into obstacles. 

