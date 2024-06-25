US shocked by video of wounded Palestinian tied to Israeli military jeep

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
25 June, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 09:25 am

Related News

US shocked by video of wounded Palestinian tied to Israeli military jeep

At a State Department news briefing, a reporter asked:  "Isn't that basically the army using Palestinians as human shields?"

Reuters
25 June, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 09:25 am
Israeli army straps Palestinian on military jeep during raid in Jenin, in this screengrab from a video, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 22, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Reuters TV
Israeli army straps Palestinian on military jeep during raid in Jenin, in this screengrab from a video, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 22, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Reuters TV

The US State Department on Monday said a video of a wounded Palestinian man strapped on a military jeep by Israeli forces was "shocking" and urged a swift investigation to hold those  responsible to account.

At a State Department news briefing, a reporter asked:  "Isn't that basically the army using Palestinians as human shields?"

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller responded: "I will say we saw that video. It was shocking. The practice was absolutely unacceptable. Humans should never be used as human shields."

"The IDF should swiftly investigate what happened, hold people accountable," Miller said, using an acronym for the Israel Defense Forces.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Saturday, Israeli army forces tied a wounded Palestinian man to the hood of a military jeep during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Israeli military said.

Israeli forces strap wounded Palestinian to jeep during raid

The video circulating on social media and verified by Reuters showed a Palestinian resident of Jenin, Mujahed Azmi, on a military jeep that passed between two ambulances.

The Israeli military in a statement said Israeli forces were fired at and exchanged fire, wounding a suspect and apprehending him.

Soldiers then violated military protocol, the statement said. The military said the "conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to the values" of the Israeli military and the incident will be investigated and dealt with. The military said the man was transferred to medics for treatment.

"I saw the statement they put out that the actions were inconsistent with the orders those soldiers received and that is being investigated and the people involved will be dealt with accordingly. That is absolutely appropriate," Miller said.

Violence in the West Bank, already on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began in October, has escalated since then with frequent army raids on fighter groups, rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages and deadly Palestinian street attacks.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel / West Bank violence / Israeli Defense Force (IDF) / Israeli warcrimes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

23h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

23h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

20h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

1h | Videos
US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

11h | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

12h | Videos
That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

14h | Videos