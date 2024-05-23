US says Palestinian state should come via talks, not unilateral recognition

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
23 May, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 10:54 am

Related News

US says Palestinian state should come via talks, not unilateral recognition

Washington's reaction appeared to signal US dismay that the three European nations announced an intent to proceed with unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, which does not exist in practice

Reuters
23 May, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 10:54 am
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden looks on during his visit at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden looks on during his visit at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

US President Joe Biden believes a Palestinian state should be achieved through negotiations, not unilateral recognition, the White House said on Wednesday after Ireland, Spain and Norway said they would recognize a Palestinian state this month.

Washington's reaction appeared to signal US dismay that the three European nations announced an intent to proceed with unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, which does not exist in practice.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a regular news briefing each country could make its own decision on recognition of a Palestinian state, but that Biden thinks direct negotiations by the parties is the best approach.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"President Biden believes that a two-state solution that guarantees Israel's security and also a future of dignity and security for the Palestinian people is the best way to bring about long-term security and stability for everyone in the region," Sullivan said.

"President Biden ... has been equally emphatic on the record that that two-state solution should be brought about through direct negotiations through the parties, not for unilateral recognition."

Sullivan had been asked if the United States was concerned that other nations might follow suit in recognizing a Palestinian state. He said the US would communicate its consistent position to partners "see what unfolds."

WAR IN GAZA

Decades of US efforts have failed to achieve a "two-state solution" with Israel living alongside a Palestinian state encompassing the West Bank, ruled by the Palestinian Authority (PA), and Gaza, ruled by the Hamas Islamist movement since it seized the coastal strip from the PA in a brief 2007 civil war.

Israel began an offensive in Gaza after Hamas-led gunmen attacked Israel on 7 Oct, killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since then, health officials in the Hamas-run enclave say.

Israel is now attacking Rafah in southern Gaza, saying it wants to root out Hamas militants. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled Rafah since the start of the assault, and the main access routes for aid into Gaza have been blocked.

Sullivan said he was briefed on Israeli plans to minimize civilian harm in Rafah during a weekend visit to the region, and Washington will track whether the assault causes widespread death and destruction or is more precise and proportional.

"We now have to see what unfolds from here," he said.

He said aid was flowing in from a pier in Gaza, and that it was wrong for Israel to withhold funds from the West Bank.

The Biden administration also hopes to broker an arrangement leading Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize relations. As part of that process, Saudi Arabia has demanded the Gaza conflict end and a path to a Palestinian state, something Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be likely to find hard to accept.

World+Biz / Middle East

USA / China / Taiwan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

23h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Some animals can recognize faces

Some animals can recognize faces

18m | Videos
Norway, Spain and Ireland - are going to recognize Palestine as a state

Norway, Spain and Ireland - are going to recognize Palestine as a state

12h | Videos
Russia begins strategic nuclear weapons drills

Russia begins strategic nuclear weapons drills

14h | Videos
What is the work of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad?

What is the work of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad?

16h | Videos