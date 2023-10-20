US says it shot down missiles, drones in Red Sea potentially heading toward Israel

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 07:30 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 07:31 am

Israeli and American flags stand during the final rehearsal for the ceremony to welcome U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of his visit to Israel, at Ben Gurion International airport, in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli and American flags stand during the final rehearsal for the ceremony to welcome U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of his visit to Israel, at Ben Gurion International airport, in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

 A US warship shot down three missiles and several drones in the northern Red Sea, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding that they were potentially heading toward targets in Israel.

"We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen, heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel," a Pentagon spokesperson told reporters in a press briefing.

