US says Israeli military troop reduction in south Gaza seems a 'rest and refit'

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
07 April, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 08:45 pm

FILE PHOTO: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
The Israeli military's troop reduction in the southern Gaza Strip appears to be a "rest and refit" and not necessarily indicative of any new operations, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said in an ABC News interview on Sunday.

"As we understand it, and through their public announcements, it is really just about rest and refit for these troops ... and not necessarily that we can tell indicative of some coming new operation for these troops," Kirby said when asked about the step.

The Israeli military said earlier its troop reduction in south Gaza leaves just one brigade there six months after the start of the Israeli offensive following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

