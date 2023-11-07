US says Israel minister's Gaza nuclear comment was wholly unacceptable

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
07 November, 2023, 08:05 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 08:07 am

Israel&#039;s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, in southern Israel, October 20, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, in southern Israel, October 20, 2023. Photo: Reuters

The United States on Monday condemned as "wholly unacceptable" comments by a junior member of the Israeli cabinet who appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza.

"We continue to believe that it is important for all sides of this conflict to refrain from hateful rhetoric," deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told a briefing.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday disciplined the cabinet member in question.

Israel / Hamas / Palestine / Gaza

