US says hostage deal between Israel and Hamas closer than before, Gaza death toll crosses 13,300

Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Summary

Israeli air attacks continue in Gaza through the night,

Negotiations to secure release of captives held in Gaza advancing, White House says,

More than 13,300 people killed in Gaza since Israeli bombardment began on 7 October

In Israel, the official death toll in Hamas's attacks stands at about 1,200

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) say staff unable to evacuate from al-Shifa Hospital

Hundreds remain trapped at the Indonesian Hospital

As the Hamas-Israel war drags on, here are the latest updates:

08:13am

US Defence Secretary Austin says Israel expected to act according to law in Gaza

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said that Washington expects Israel to follow the law of armed conflict and take account of civilians during its war in Gaza.

During a visit to Ukraine on Monday, Austin was asked whether he was concerned about how Israel is using US-provided weapons in its offensive against Hamas.

"We have said every step of the way that our expectation is that the Israelis conduct their operations in accordance with the law of armed conflict," Austin told reporters.

08:10am

17 reported killed in Israeli strike on Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp

According to the Palestinian news agency, Wafa, women and children were among those killed in the strike that took place after midnight.

Wafa also said that several people were also injured in the strike on the camp, located in the central part of Gaza.

08:00am

Gaza strikes kill family members of journalist targeted by death threats

Deadly strikes hit the Gaza home of a news photographer days after an Israeli media advocacy group questioned his coverage of Hamas, prompting death threats against him on social media.

Yasser Qudih, who survived the strikes on the night of 13 November, said four projectiles hit the rear of his house, killing eight family members.

The attack was five days after the 8 November report by HonestReporting questioning whether Qudih, a freelance photographer, and three other Gaza-based photographers had prior knowledge of the Hamas attack.

07:50am

Premature babies evacuated from al-Shifa Hospital reach Egypt

Twenty-eight out of 31 premature babies who were evacuated from the besieged al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Sunday have now been taken into Egypt.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says 12 of them have been flown to Cairo for further treatment - all of whom are fighting "serious infections and other conditions".

07:41am

More shooting reported by Indonesian Hospital head

The director of Gaza's Indonesian Hospital has said there is still "intermittent shooting" being heard at the site.

The World Health Organization has labelled an earlier attack on the building - which it said killed 12 people - as "appalling".

The hospital director said he believed the strike came from Israeli forces. The Israeli military said it had come under fire "from within" the hospital and retaliated, but insisted it did not fire shells toward the hospital.

07:39am

Gaza death toll climbs

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza now says 13,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive. Of that figure, at least 5,600 of the dead are children.

Israel began its operation following an attack by Hamas on 7 October that killed 1,200 people.

07:30am

Biden says he believes Gaza hostage release deal near

US President Joe Biden said Monday he believes a deal to free hostages in Gaza is close, as hopes grew for a Qatari-brokered accord to release some captives in exchange for a pause in fighting.

"I believe so," Biden, who was taking part in a Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House, said when asked whether a hostage deal was near.

Biden then crossed his fingers to signal he hoped for good luck.

07:00am

Poet, author Mosab Abu Toha arrested by Israelis in Gaza, family says

Mosab Abu Toha, a well-known Palestinian poet and author, was detained by Israeli forces while attempting to flee the Gaza Strip, quoting his friends and family the Guardian reports.

Abu Toha had been told by US officials that he and his family would be able to enter Egypt because one of his children is an American citizen. On Sunday, they were travelling from north to south Gaza, heading for the Rafah crossing point, when he was arrested alongside other Palestinian men at an Israeli military checkpoint.

"The army took Mosab when he arrived at the checkpoint, leaving from the north to the south, as the army had ordered. The American embassy sent him and his family to go through the Rafah crossing," the poet's brother, Hamza, said on social media. "We have heard nothing from him."