US pushes for pause in fighting as Israel says it has cut Gaza in two

Heavy bombardment has been ongoing through the night across Gaza as the death toll continues to climb.

The Palestinian health ministry says at least 4,008 children have been killed in the ongoing war in Gaza as the death toll in nearly a month of Israeli bombings hits 9,770. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.

The leaders of the Palestinian group Fatah have denounced what they described as Israel's "barbaric war of extermination" and called on the international community to stop the war.

UNRWA, the UN Palestinian refugee agency, says it has been unable to reach the "vast majority" of its team in Gaza due to a communication breakdown.

CIA Director William Burns is visiting the Middle East as the United States faces pressure to rein in the relentless attacks and call for a ceasefire.

12:20pm

New Israeli attacks in central Gaza

As we've been reporting, there has been no let-up in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic are reporting that at least 45 Palestinians have been killed and a big number missing after Israel bombed two homes in Deir al-Balah and al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.

Almost 9,800 Palestinians have now been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October.

12pm

Jordan says air force dropped urgent medical aid to Gaza

Jordan's air force personnel air-dropped urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza early on Monday, according to a post on X from Jordan's king and state media.

"A royal air force plane dropped urgent medical aid using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza whose supplies were about to run out due to the delay of delivering aid through Rafah crossing", Jordan's state news agency said citing a military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Jordan announced last week recalled its ambassador to Israel and told the Israeli ambassador to stay away in protest at the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, saying the attacks had killed innocents and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

11:30am

Guided missile sub has arrived in Middle East, US says in rare announcement

The US military said in a rare announcement that a guided missile submarine had arrived in the Middle East, sending a clear message of deterrence to regional adversaries as the Biden administration tries to avoid a broader conflict amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, CNN reports.

The US Central Command announced on social media on Sunday that an Ohio-class submarine had entered its domain. The photo accompanying the announcement appeared to show the submarine in the Suez Canal northeast of Cairo.

On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. pic.twitter.com/iDgUFp4enp— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 5, 2023

The sub was not identified in the social media post, but the US Navy has four Ohio-class guided missile submarines, or SSGNs, which are former ballistic missile submarines converted to fire Tomahawk cruise missiles rather than nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.

10:50am

US pushes for pause in fighting as Israel says it has cut Gaza in two

It's gone midnight in London, 02:00 in the morning in Gaza and Israel, and 03:00 in Turkey - where America's top diplomat has arrived for talks, BBC reports.

This follows Antony Blinken's visit to the West Bank and Iraq on Sunday during a diplomatic dash of the region. He's been discussing efforts to prevent the Gaza conflict from spreading and continues to push for a pause in the fighting.

The BBC's Anthony Zurcher points out he is trying to find a middle ground where none currently exists. The Israeli PM has rejected the idea of a humanitarian pause for now, while Israel's Arab neighbour's have been calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Turkey's relations with Israel have become increasingly frayed as the death toll in the conflict mounts.

Meanwhile, Israel says its forces have cut Gaza in two after its ground offensive against Hamas reached the Mediterranean coast in the Palestinian territory. A military spokesman said Gaza City was now completely encircled.

There have been airstrikes and huge explosions in the north of the enclave – the most intense since the war began, the BBC's reporter in the Gaza Strips tells us. Phone and internet services have again been cut.

The UN – which is housing many of the 1.5 million displaced Gazans - says 48 of its sites across the Gaza Strip have been damaged since the war broke out.

A rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, November 4, 2023. Photo: Reuters

10:36am

At least 27 killed in overnight bombardment across Gaza: Report

Wafa has confirmed that at least 27 people were killed following a series of strikes across Gaza early on Monday, Al Jazeera reports.

At least 15 people were killed in the strike in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood of Rafah in southern Gaza.

A view of damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, November 4, 2023. Photo: Reuters

At least 10 people were also killed in Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip, while two others were killed in a strike on a home in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Some areas of Gaza have not been reached by authorities or emergency services due to heavy bombardment early on Monday and it is likely that the death toll could be higher.

8:50am

Several deaths reported in Gaza area near Rafah

Several people have been reported killed following an Israeli air strike on the southern area of the Gaza Strip.

According to a video posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on X, at least five people from the family of the public relations chief at al-Najjar Hospital were killed at their residence near Rafah.

Images from the video clip showed family members weeping next to the remains of their family members, who were wrapped in white shrouds.

سقوط 5 شهداء من عائلة مدير العلاقات العامة والإعلام في مشفى النجار بقصف إسرائيلي استهدف منزله غرب رفح بقطاع غزة#فيديو #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/ETRhOrySBL— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) November 6, 2023

8:10am

Two dead, including child, in Israeli strike on Khan Younis: Wafa

Wafa has reported that two people, including a child, have been killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Local sources told Wafa that the attack hit a home on al-Muhafadha Street in the city.

Wafa reported that air attacks have also taken place in Gaza City's Al-Shati refugee camp, as well as near Al-Shifa Hospital.

7:55am

Communications blackout across Gaza

Gaza was plunged into a communications blackout on Sunday for the third time in 10 days, again leaving its people without access to internet or phone services as night fell and Israel's heavy bombardment of the enclave continued.

The widespread blackout began shortly before sunset, around 4:20pm local time, according to NetBlocks, an internet monitoring service.

7:50am

Legal action questions Australian weapons exports to Israel

Palestinian human rights groups have launched a legal action in the Federal Court of Australia seeking access to Australian arms and weapons export permits to Israel.

The rights organisations Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) announced they had lodged the legal action on Monday together with the Australian Centre for International Justice (ACIJ). According to the ACIJ this is the first legal challenge of its kind "attempting to shed light on arms exports permits in Australia".

7:40am

Clashes reported near occupied West Bank's Nablus

A video posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on X showed fire erupting near two armoured vehicles in the occupied West Bank's city of Nablus, amid the latest night raid carried out by Israeli forces.

According to the post, the incident happened in the last hour in the Mount Ebal area.

Sounds of gunfire and individuals chanting in support of Palestine were also heard in the background.

اشتباكات بين فلسطينيين وقوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بمنطقة الجبل الشمالي في نابلس بالضفة الغربية#فيديو #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/ICOrkkK0BO— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) November 6, 2023

7:10am

UN Security Council to meet on Monday

The UN Security Council will hold a closed door meeting on the violence in Israel and Gaza on Monday, according to the news site Security Council Report (SCR).

The meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates and China, SCR reported.

Council members may consider a new resolution on Israel and Gaza put forward by the 10 elected members of the Security Council at the meeting, SCR added.

7am

'Intense bombings' around Gaza hospitals amid blackout

Israel continues heavy shelling in the vicinity of several hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip, officials in the besieged enclave say as all communications and internet services have once again been cut.

"For more than an hour, intense bombings have been taking place around hospitals," Salama Maarouf, head of the Hamas government's media office, said on Sunday evening. The vicinity of the Palestinian territory's largest hospital, Al Shifa, saw particularly heavy strikes, according to Marouf.

Smoke and flames rise during Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, November 5, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Al Jazeera's Safwat Kahlout, reporting from Deir Al Balah in central Gaza, also said the most intense shelling on Sunday was taking place in the area surrounding the hospital.

6:50am

At least 10 killed in strike on Gaza's Zawaida

Al Jazeera Arabic has reported that at least 10 people have been killed after an Israeli air attack hit Gaza's Zawaida area.

Zawaida is in the central part of the Palestinian territory between Deir al-Balah to the south and the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps to the north.

The central part of Gaza saw a series of intense Israeli bombardments early on Monday, despite the Israeli military encouraging civilians to travel there.

6:20am

Israeli army says has intermittently stopped firing over two days to allow civilians to flee

An Israeli military spokesperson has told CNN that his country's forces stopped firing for several hours in the last two days to give civilians safe passage to leave the north of the Gaza Strip.

"Yesterday and today, for many hours with prior notice and warning, we facilitated, we stopped firing in certain areas of northern Gaza, which is the main combat area, and we called on Palestinians to move south," Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said.

The claims are despite the continued Israeli bombing of southern Gaza, which has killed dozens of Palestinians in the last 24 hours, and reported Israeli attacks on civilians fleeing south on Friday.

6am

Palestinian group Fatah denounces Israel's 'barbaric war of extermination'

In a meeting late on Sunday, the Fatah Central Committee said they discussed the latest developments of the ongoing Israeli bombing of Gaza and reaffirmed the Palestinian position calling for an end to the war.

The Fatah statement also said that members of the committee were briefed on the results of a meeting of the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Palestinian Authority and the US, as well as the meeting between PA President Mahmoud Abbas and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah, reports Al-Jazeera.