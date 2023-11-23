US intercepts multiple attack drones launched from Yemen: Pentagon

BSS/AFP
23 November, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 12:49 pm

The Huthis have declared themselves part of the "axis of resistance" of Iran's allies and proxies and have launched a series of drones and missiles towards Israel after the start of the war in Gaza

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A US warship patrolling the Red Sea intercepted multiple attack drones launched from Huthi-controlled areas in Yemen on Thursday, the US Central Command said.

"On the morning (Yemen time) of November 23, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen," CENTCOM said on X, previously Twitter.

"The ship and crew sustained no damage or injury," it added.

The Huthis have declared themselves part of the "axis of resistance" of Iran's allies and proxies and have launched a series of drones and missiles towards Israel after the start of the war in Gaza.

The Huthis have also threatened to target Israeli shipping over the country's war with group Hamas, which is backed by Iran's clerical leadership.

On Sunday, Huthi rebels seized an Israel-linked cargo vessel and its 25 international crew at the entrance to the Red Sea.

Israel's military on Sunday said the seizure was a "very grave incident of global consequence", and a US military official said it was "a flagrant violation of international law".

