US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages

Reuters
03 November, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 08:26 am

Palestinians gather around residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Zahra City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Gaza City. Photo: REUTERS
 The United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian fighter group attacked Israel on 7 Oct, two US officials said on Thursday.

The two US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the US was flying intelligence gathering drones over Gaza to assist with hostage location efforts. One of the officials said they had been carrying out the drone flights for over a week.

US officials have said 10 Americans who remain unaccounted for may be among the more than 200 people taken as hostages into Gaza, where they are believed to be held in Hamas' extensive tunnel network.

Israeli forces on Thursday encircled Gaza City - the Gaza Strip's main city - in their assault on Hamas, which resisted with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.

The city in the north of Gaza has become the focus of attack for Israel, which has vowed to annihilate the group's command structure and has told civilians to flee to the south.

Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack into Israel on 7 Oct, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials, in the deadliest day of the nation's 75-year history.

Israel's retaliation bombardment and ground offensive of the small Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million has killed at least 9,061 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

18m | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'What I am, my conscience, my wealth, everything is given to me by the society'

2h | Panorama
According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

23h | Earth

