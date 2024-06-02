US expects Israel to accept plan to end Gaza war if Hamas agrees

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
02 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 09:46 pm

US expects Israel to accept plan to end Gaza war if Hamas agrees

"We have every expectation that if Hamas agrees to the proposal then Israel would say yes," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

File Photo of White House national security spokesperson John Kirby. Photo: Collected
File Photo of White House national security spokesperson John Kirby. Photo: Collected

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Sunday that if Hamas agrees to the deal to end the Gaza war, the US expects Israel to also accept the plan.

"This was an Israeli proposal. We have every expectation that if Hamas agrees to the proposal — as was transmitted to them, an Israeli proposal — then Israel would say yes," Kirby said in an interview on ABC News' "This Week" program.

Earlier on Saturday, Netanyahu insisted that the destruction of Hamas was part of the Israeli plan laid out by Biden.

Thousands of Israelis meanwhile rallied in Tel Aviv to demand acceptance of the ceasefire and hostage release deal outlined by Biden, with many fearing the premier would disown the proposal.

The Gaza war was sparked by Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,189 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Militants also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead.

At least 36,379 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli bombardments and ground offensive since October 7, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run territory.

