US approves 'emergency' sale of munitions to Israel

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
30 December, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 09:32 am

Related News

US approves 'emergency' sale of munitions to Israel

The United States rushed military aid to Israel which has carried out a relentless campaign in Gaza that has killed at least 21,507 people

BSS/AFP
30 December, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 09:32 am
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden has demonstrated unwavering support for Israel&#039;s security over a half century in public life. In this photo, Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden has demonstrated unwavering support for Israel's security over a half century in public life. In this photo, Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

The United States on Friday announced the approval of a $147.5 million sale of 155mm high-explosive artillery munitions and related equipment to Israel under an emergency provision that waives the usual congressional review.

The same provision was used earlier this month to approve the sale of nearly 14,000 rounds of 120mm tank ammunition to Israel, which is battling Hamas in Gaza in a highly destructive conflict that began with a shock attack by the Palestinian fighters in October.

Israel requested that 155mm fuses, primers and charges be added to previous foreign military sale cases, increasing their estimated total cost from $96.51 million to $147.5 million and requiring a new notification, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The secretary of state has determined that "an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the government of Israel" of the weaponry, thereby waiving the normal requirement for review by Congress, according to the statement, which said the munitions will come from US Army stocks.

"Israel will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense," the statement said, adding: "It is incumbent on all countries to employ munitions consistent with international humanitarian law."

The latest round of the Israel-Hamas conflict began when the Palestinian fighter group carried out a shock cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7 that killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Following the attack, the United States rushed military aid to Israel, which has carried out a relentless campaign in Gaza that has killed at least 21,507 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

The civilian deaths and the destruction in Gaza from the Israeli campaign has caused a growing international outcry, and the United States' international image has taken a beating over its continued backing for Israel.

World+Biz / Middle East

Gaza / Palestine / Israel-Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

3h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

3h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

2h | Panorama
Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

1d | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

1d | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

1d | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

1d | Videos