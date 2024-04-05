US approved more bombs to Israel on day Israeli airstrikes killed 7 aid workers

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
05 April, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 09:52 am

US approved more bombs to Israel on day Israeli airstrikes killed 7 aid workers

The approved transfer included 1,000 MK82 500-pound bombs, more than 1,000 small-diameter bombs and fuses for MK80 bombs

Palestinians walk past destroyed houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip February 22, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa/File Photo
Palestinians walk past destroyed houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip February 22, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa/File Photo

The United States granted approval this week for the transfer of thousands of additional bombs to Israel although they will not be delivered until at least next year, a Biden administration official said on Thursday.

On Monday - the same day as the approvals - Israel carried out a strike in Gaza that killed seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers. Washington has expressed outrage at the attacks and called for Israel to swiftly investigate.

The official said the approved transfer included 1,000 MK82 500-pound bombs, more than 1,000 small-diameter bombs and fuses for MK80 bombs.

The US has continued to supply its ally Israel with weapons despite growing criticism of the war in Gaza.

A second US official said the Israeli strike happened much later in the day on Monday than the approvals.

The first official said the munitions were drawn from authorizations to send arms to Israel approved long ago and will not be delivered before 2025.

The Washington Post reported the approvals earlier on Thursday.

"The transaction demonstrates the administration's determination to continue its flow of lethal weaponry to Israel despite Monday's high-profile killings and growing calls for the United States to condition such support on greater protection for civilians in the war zone," reads The Washington Post report. 

