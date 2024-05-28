UNRWA says around 1 million people have fled Rafah in past 3 weeks

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
28 May, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 02:38 pm

Related News

UNRWA says around 1 million people have fled Rafah in past 3 weeks

UNRWA said the flight from Rafah "happened with nowhere safe to go and amidst bombardments, lack of food and water, piles of waste and unsuitable living conditions."

Reuters
28 May, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 02:38 pm
Palestinians travel in a donkey-drawn cart loaded with their belongings as they flee Rafah due to an Israeli military operation, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 28, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
Palestinians travel in a donkey-drawn cart loaded with their belongings as they flee Rafah due to an Israeli military operation, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 28, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

Around one million people have fled the Gazan city of Rafah in the past three weeks, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Tuesday.

The small city on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip had been sheltering more than a million Palestinians who fled Israeli assaults on other parts of the enclave.

Since early May, Israel's military has been carrying out what it says is a limited operation in Rafah to kill fighters and dismantle infrastructure used by Hamas, which runs Gaza. It has told civilians to go to an "expanded humanitarian zone" some 20 km (12 miles) away.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Israeli forces press Rafah offensive despite global outcry

Many Palestinians have complained they are vulnerable to Israeli attacks wherever they go and have been moving up and down the Gaza Strip in the past few months.

UNRWA said the flight from Rafah "happened with nowhere safe to go and amidst bombardments, lack of food and water, piles of waste and unsuitable living conditions."

Providing assistance and protection is becoming nearly "impossible", the agency said.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas War / United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) / Rafah Invasion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

7h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

10m | Videos
Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

50m | Videos
Israel's attack on Gaza's Rafah has been strongly condemned by the world

Israel's attack on Gaza's Rafah has been strongly condemned by the world

3h | Videos
April’s revenue growth hits 19%

April’s revenue growth hits 19%

4h | Videos