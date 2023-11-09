UNRWA says 99 staff killed in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) commissioner Philippe Lazzarini said 99 of the commission's staff have been killed in Gaza since October 7.

The commissioner added that severely limiting food, water and medicine in Gaza is "collective punishment", saying that the killing of thousands of children "cannot be collateral damage", reports Al Jazeera.

He said pushing one million people to leave their homes and concentrate them in areas that lack adequate infrastructure constitutes "forced displacement".