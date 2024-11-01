UNRWA chief says Israeli forces damaged agency's West Bank office; Israel disputes claim

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
01 November, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 12:11 pm

UNRWA chief says Israeli forces damaged agency's West Bank office; Israel disputes claim

Philippe Lazzarini, who heads the UN Palestinian refugee agency, said on social media platform X that the office was severely damaged and was no longer usable

Reuters
01 November, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 12:11 pm
A man sits in front of a health clinic that belonged to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA), in the aftermath of an Israeli raid in Nour Shams Camp, Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 31, 2024. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A man sits in front of a health clinic that belonged to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA), in the aftermath of an Israeli raid in Nour Shams Camp, Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 31, 2024. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Israeli bulldozers damaged the office of UN aid agency UNRWA in the West Bank's Nur Shams camp on Thursday, the agency's chief said, with Israel disputing his account in the latest exchange between both sides.

Philippe Lazzarini, who heads the UN Palestinian refugee agency, said on social media platform X that the office was severely damaged and was no longer usable.

The Israeli military, however, issued a statement denying responsibility for any damage to the building.

"The claim that the UNRWA offices in Nur Shams were destroyed by IDF soldiers is false," the statement read, in reference to Israel Defence Forces.

"Terrorists planted explosives in the proximity of the UNRWA offices that were then detonated in an attempt to harm IDF soldiers. The explosives likely caused damage to the structure," the IDF statement said.

On Monday, Israel passed a law banning UNRWA from operating in the country, legislation that could impact its work in war-torn Gaza.

The lawmakers who drafted the law cited what they described as the involvement of some UNRWA staffers in the 7 Oct, 2023, attack on southern Israel and staffers having membership in Hamas and other armed groups.

The UN, after an investigation, said in August that nine UNRWA staff were possibly involved in the 7 Oct attacks and fired them. UNRWA says the overwhelming majority of its staff adheres to its principles of neutrality.

Lazzarini called the vote to ban UNRWA a "dangerous precedent" that opposes the UN charter and violates Israel's obligation under international law. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said UNRWA workers "involved in terrorist activities" must be held accountable.

