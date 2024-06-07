UNRWA chief says Israel hit Gaza school 'without prior warning'

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
07 June, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 12:50 pm

Related News

UNRWA chief says Israel hit Gaza school 'without prior warning'

BSS/AFP
07 June, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 12:50 pm
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6, 2024. REUTERS/Doaa Rouqa
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6, 2024. REUTERS/Doaa Rouqa

The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency said Thursday that Israel had bombed one of its schools in Gaza "without prior warning" to thousands of displaced people sheltering there.

"Another UNRWA school turned shelter attacked," Philippe Lazzarini wrote on social media platform X, of the school in the Nuseirat area of central Gaza.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said nine "terrorists" were killed when fighter jets hit the school.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hagari said in a televised address that the jets had attacked three classrooms where about 30 from Islamic Jihad and Hamas were hiding.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital said at least 37 people were killed in the strike.

Lazzarini said the school was sheltering 6,000 displaced people when it was hit.

He added that UNRWA "shares the coordinates of all its facilities (including this school) with the Israeli army and other parties in the conflict".

"Attacking, targeting or using UN buildings for military purposes are a blatant disregard of International Humanitarian law," Lazzarini said.

Israeli rights group B'Tselem called the strike a "suspected war crime".

"If, as Israel claims, Hamas used the school to plan military operations, this action is illegal, but it cannot justify the massive harm to civilians who sought shelter in the school from the horror of prolonged fighting," the group said in a statement.

"As demonstrated throughout the war, the killing of civilians is an unavoidable result of the character of Israel's military activity in the Gaza Strip," it said, urging the international community to help stop the fighting.

In a separate incident, Hagari said Israeli troops killed three Hamas  who were trying to enter the country from the Rafah area by breaching the border fence.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel / Palestine / UNWRA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

4h | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

15h | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

14h | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

16h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Focus on development of sports

Focus on development of sports

15h | Videos
Budget in brief

Budget in brief

17h | Videos
MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

17h | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

17h | Videos