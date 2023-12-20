UN set for Gaza vote as Netanyahu rules out ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas

Hamas-Israel war

AFP
20 December, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 10:40 pm

An Israeli military vehicle drives near damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, December 19, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An Israeli military vehicle drives near damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, December 19, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday there will be no ceasefire in Gaza until the "elimination" of Hamas, which is at war with Israeli forces in the Palestinian territory.

"We won't stop fighting until we've achieved all the objectives we've set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza," Netanyahu said in a statement.

His remarks came after Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh travelled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel to discuss a possible truce in Gaza.

The UN Security Council was also set to vote later Wednesday on a resolution calling for a pause in the conflict, diplomatic sources told AFP, after two previous votes were delayed as members wrangled over wording.

Netanyahu, however, said Israeli forces were attacking Hamas militants "everywhere" in Gaza.

"Anyone who thinks we will stop is not connected to reality ... We are attacking Hamas with fire - an inferno," he said.

"We also attackacking their accomplices near and far."

