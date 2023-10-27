UN says civilians in Gaza feel abandoned as only 'crumbs' of aid get in

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 08:36 pm

A Palestinian woman, who fled her house amid Israeli strikes, holds a child as they take shelter at a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre, after Israel&#039;s call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman, who fled her house amid Israeli strikes, holds a child as they take shelter at a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre, after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The chief of UN agency providing aid to Palestinian refugees in Gaza on Friday said people in the besieged enclave "feel shunned, alienated and abandoned".

Aid trucks that have been allowed in through an Egyptian crossing point so far have provided only "crumbs", said the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) chief Phillippe Lazzarini.

"Over the last week, I closely followed the focus on the number of trucks entering Gaza. Many of us saw in these trucks a glimmer of hope.

"This is, however, becoming a distraction; these few trucks are nothing more than crumbs that will not make a difference for 2 million people," he said.

Asked by the BBC, Lazzarini also denied that Hamas had stolen UN fuel as Israel has blocked fuel supplies from entering but accused Hamas of stockpiling it.

Earlier, Israel said it had conducted targeted raids in the central area of the Gaza Strip and struck dozens of Hamas targets.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says 7,000 people have been killed there, 40% of whom are children and the WHO says it believes the figures are reliable.

