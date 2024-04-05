UN rights council demands halt of arms sales to Israel

Hamas-Israel war

AFP
05 April, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 04:31 pm

A photo taken on 23 January 2024 shows the United Nations Human Rights Council at the UN Offices in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
A photo taken on 23 January 2024 shows the United Nations Human Rights Council at the UN Offices in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday demanded a halt in all arms sales to Israel, highlighting warnings of "genocide" in its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 33,000 people.

The resolution -- which passed with 28 of the council's 47 member states voting in favour, six opposed and 13 abstaining -- marked the first time the United Nations top rights body has taken a position on the bloodiest-ever war to beset the besieged Palestinian territory.

Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, slammed the resolution as "a stain for the Human Rights Council and for the UN as a whole".

The strongly worded text called on countries to "cease the sale, transfer and diversion of arms, munitions and other military equipment to Israel... to prevent further violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights".

It stressed that the International Court of Justice ruled in January "that there is a plausible risk of genocide" in Gaza.

Friday's resolution, which was brought forward by Pakistan on behalf of all Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states except Albania, also called for "an immediate ceasefire" and "for immediate emergency humanitarian access and assistance".

'Stop this genocide'
"We need you all to wake up and stop this genocide, a genocide televised around the world," Palestinian ambassador Ibrahim Mohammad Khraishi told the council before the vote.

Shahar meanwhile told council members that "a vote yes is a vote for Hamas".

Key ally, Washington, heeded Israel's call to vote no, as did Germany, Argentina, Bulgaria, Malawi and Paraguay.

US ambassador Michele Taylor agreed that "far too many civilians have been killed in this conflict and that every civilian death is a tragedy", acknowledging that "Israel has not done enough to mitigate civilian harm".

But she said Washington could not support the text, which she said contained "many problematic elements", including its failure to specifically condemn Hamas and its October 7 attacks.

