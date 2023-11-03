UN launches $1.2b aid appeal to help Gaza, West Bank residents

Hamas-Israel war

AFP
03 November, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 06:16 pm

Related News

UN launches $1.2b aid appeal to help Gaza, West Bank residents

AFP
03 November, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 06:16 pm
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The UN on Friday launched an emergency aid appeal seeking $1.2 billion to help some 2.7 million people in Gaza and the West Bank.

"The cost of meeting the needs of 2.7 million people -- that is the entire population of Gaza and 500,000 people in the occupied West Bank -- is estimated to be $1.2 billion," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

OCHA had originally sought $294 million in aid to support nearly 1.3 million people in an appeal on October 12.

"The situation has grown increasingly desperate since then," it said.

OCHA said the new appeal "will outline the need for food, water, health care, shelter, hygiene and other urgent priorities following the massive bombardments in the Gaza Strip.

"We urge donors to promptly make resources available for the response," it added.

"Our ability to ease the suffering of the Palestinian population will depend on adequate funding; safe and sustained access to all people in need, wherever they are; sufficient flow of humanitarian supplies; and -- importantly -- fuel."

Fighting was triggered by Hamas' bloody raids on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says more than 9,000 people have died in Israeli bombardments, mostly women and children.

Fresh Israeli strikes rocked the Gaza Strip early on Friday and the Gaza health ministry reported at least 15 deaths in Gaza City's Zeitun neighbourhood and seven in Jabalia refugee camp.

World+Biz / Middle East

United Nations / aid / Hamas-Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

6h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

8h | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'What I am, my conscience, my wealth, everything is given to me by the society'

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

21h | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

23h | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

22h | TBS Stories
Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

2h | TBS Career