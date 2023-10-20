UN humanitarian office in 'advanced' talks to ensure Gaza aid deliveries

Egyptian members of the military sit in trucks as humanitarian aid from for Palestinians waits for the reopening of the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Al Arish airport, Egypt October 20, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The United Nations humanitarian office said on Friday (20 October) it was in advanced talks with all parties in the conflict between Israel and Hamas to ensure an aid operation into Gaza starts soon.

"We are in deep and advanced negotiations with all relevant sides to ensure that an aid operation into Gaza starts as quickly as possible and with the right conditions," said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"We are encouraged by reports that the different sides are nearing an agreement on the modalities and that a first delivery is due to start in the next day or so."