UN court ruling shows no state is above the law: Palestinian Authority

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki speaks at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on "The Middle East, including the Palestinian question" at U.N., headquarters in New York City, US on 25 April 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The Palestinian Authority said Friday a ruling by the UN's top court that Israel should do everything it can to prevent any acts of genocide in Gaza shows "no state is above the law".

"The ICJ order is an important reminder that no state is above the law," Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a video statement, adding that the ruling "should serve as a wake-up call for Israel and actors who enabled its entrenched impunity".