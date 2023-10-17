UN calls for urgent investigation into attacks on civilians fleeing to southern Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 09:11 pm

Palestinians walk past the rubble of houses following Israeli strikes in Gaza City October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mutasem Murtaja
Palestinians walk past the rubble of houses following Israeli strikes in Gaza City October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mutasem Murtaja

The UN has called for an urgent investigation into the incident of civilians attempting to relocate to southern Gaza being struck and killed by explosive weapons, demanding urgent and independent investigation.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) also called for an immediate humanitarian pause to facilitate aid delivery and prevent further suffering.

In a statement published on the website of the United Nations Office at Geneva, it expressed grave concerns about the toll on civilians of the conflicts – now on its 10 days – which has already claimed 4,200 lives and forced more than one million individuals to flee their homes following an order from the Israeli authorities.

The OHCHR said large areas of the Gaza Strip had been "reduced to rubble".

"We have grave fears about the toll on civilians in the coming days," said OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani, "with military operations showing no signs of abating, a continued siege on Gaza affecting water supply, food, medicines and other basic needs and daily indications of violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law."

In southern Gaza "where a humanitarian emergency is already playing out", UN relief agencies have reiterated calls for a secure and reliable humanitarian corridor to deliver stockpiled.

"We call for unimpeded access, safe passage for desperately needed humanitarian supplies to Gaza," said Abeer Etefa, UN World Food Programme (WFP) Regional Communications Lead for the Middle East and North Africa.

Some 300 tonnes of food "are either at or on the way to the Egyptian border in Rafah", said Etefa. "That's enough to feed around a quarter million people for one week."

According to the UN human rights office, "a large number" of women and children are among the dead in Gaza, as well as at least 11 Palestinian journalists, 28 medical staff and 14 UN colleagues.

"It remains unclear how many more bodies may be buried in the rubble – with many families missing loved ones, terrified about their uncertain fate," Shamdasani said, speaking in Geneva.

Strict compliance with the laws of war and the protection of civilians is essential to prevent further loss of life in this dire crisis, Shamdasani said.

